Kerala reports 211 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 3 (ANI): Kerala reported 211 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total active cases in the state to 2,098.

Addressing a daily briefing, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that of the 211 who tested positive for coronavirus today, 138 are returnees from abroad.

"A total of 201 people have tested negative today and they were discharged, taking the total number of recovered patients to 2,839. There are 17,7011 persons under observation," he said.

"No death reported today. The death toll of the state is at 25," he added.

There are a total of 4,964 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 130 hotspots in the state, he said. (ANI)

