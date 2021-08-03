Kerala reports 23,676 new Covid cases, 148 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): Kerala recorded 23,676 new COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state bulletin, 15,626 people recovered cases in the 24 hours period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 32,58,310.

At present, the total COVID-19 active cases in the state are 1,73,221.



As many as 1,99,456 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 11.87 per cent was recorded.

A total of 17,103 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala is among eight states Reproduction (R) number is high in eight states and 10 districts of the state is witnessing an increasing trend in cases. (ANI)

