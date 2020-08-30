Kerala reports 2,397 new cases, 6 deaths due to COVID-19: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that 2,397 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths due to the viral infection were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours.

"Of the new cases, 2,137 people were infected through contact and the source of 197 cases was not traceable," the Chief Minister said.

He said 2,225 patients under treatment for the disease have recovered today, taking the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 infection in the state to 48,083.

"In the state currently 23,277 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals, a total of 1,95,927 people are under observation across Kerala, 1,76,822 are under home or institutional quarantine and 19,105 are in hospitals," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said COVID-19 related death toll in the state has now reached 280.

"Today 15 new places were demarcated as hotspots in the state while 25 places were excluded. At present, there are 589 hotspots in Kerala," he said.

He also informed that four districts in Kerala have more than 200 cases.

District wise figures of new cases in Kerala are - 408 cases from Thiruvananthapuram district, 379 in Malappuram district, 234 in Kollam district, 225 in Thrissur district, 198 in Kasaragod district, 175 in Alappuzha district, 152 in Kozhikode district, 139 in Kottayam district, 136 in Ernakulam district, 133 in Palakkad district, 95 in Kannur district, 75 in Pathanamthitta district, 27 in Idukki district and 21 in Wayanad district. (ANI)

