Kerala reports 2,560 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 3 (ANI): Kerala reported 2,560 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Monday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 5.9 per cent. A total of 43,210 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 52,54,974.



During the last 24 hours, 2,150 people recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the state to 51,86,737.

30 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Additionally, 41 were designated as Covid-19 related deaths that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death tally after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre.

With this, the death toll in the state due to COVID-19 is 48,184.

There are currently 19,359 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

