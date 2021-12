Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 21 (ANI): Kerala reported 2,748 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the state health department said in a bulletin on Tuesday.



The bulletin said 33 more fatalities were reported in the state taking the death toll to 45,155.

A total of 3,202 more recoveries from virus were reported in the state. Active cases stand at 28,035. (ANI)