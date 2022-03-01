Kerala reports 2,846 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Kerala reported 2,846 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Kerala health department bulletin, the state has 24,912 active cases and 243 patients are hospitalized.



The bulletin said that 4,325 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Two people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours and 128 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the central government. With this death toll has gone up to 65,501.

The state tested 40,523 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

