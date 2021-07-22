Kerala reports 3 more cases of Zika virus, state tally rises to 41

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Kerala on Wednesday reported three more cases of Zika virus taking the tally of the mosquito-borne infections in the state to 41 in the state.

"Out of 41 cases of Zika virus reported, five patients are undergoing treatment," Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

All three cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram, George said.



"The test has been conducted at the virology lab in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College," she added.

On July 15, five people in Kerala were diagnosed with the Zika virus, taking the state's case tally to 28. Of the five new cases, two had been reported from Anayara, and one each from Kunnukuzhi, Pattom and East Fort.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities. (ANI)

