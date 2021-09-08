Kerala reports 30,196 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 8 (ANI): Kerala reported 30,196 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 years.

According to the state health bulletin, the death toll due to the disease has gone up to 22,001. It said 27,579 more patients have recovered and the state has 2,39,480 active cases.



A total of 1,71,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is 17.63 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Education Minister R Bindu had said that she has called for a meeting with all the higher education institution principals ahead of the reopening of colleges for final year students from October 4.

The discussion will be on listing down COVID-19 protocols that need to be followed in the educational institutions. (ANI)

