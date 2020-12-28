Kerala reports 3,047 new coronavirus cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 28 (ANI): A total of 3,047 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Monday while 4,172 patients recovered from the disease in the state.

According to a state government bulletin, 2,707 people, including 30 healthcare workers, were infected through contact and the source of infection for 275 cases was unknown.

With 14 more deaths, the cumulative death toll in the state has gone up to 2,990.

The release said that 32,869 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.27 per cent.

Malappuram reported the highest number of cases at 504 followed by Kozhikode with 399.



A total of 340 new infections were reported Ernakulam, 294 from Thrissur, 241 from Kottayam, 209 from Palakkad, 188 from Alappuzha, 188 from Thiruvananthapuram, 174 from Kollam 174, 160 from Wayanad, 119 from Idukki, 103 from Kannur, 91 from Pathanamthitta and 37 from Kasaragod.

Of those diagnosed with the disease, 35 have arrived in the state from outside.

At present, 64,028 patients are undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection while a total of 6,76,368 people have been cured of the disease in the state so far.

The bulletin said 2,50,174 persons under isolation in various districts of the state - 2,37,460 under home or institutional quarantine and 12,714 in hospitals. A total of 1,116 people were admitted to the hospitals today.

With one new hotspot and two exclusions, the number of hotspots in Kerala is now 465. (ANI)

