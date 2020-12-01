Kerala reports 3,382 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kerala has reported 3,382 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department, on Monday.

Besides, 21 people lost their lives within 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus in the state.

Out of the total cases reported today, 2,880 were through local transmission, 405 through unknown sources and 33 were health workers.



As many as 6,055 recoveries have been recorded so far here while the active cases stand at 61,894.

"34,689 samples were tested during the last 24 hours", the State Health Department added.

On November 25, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a total of 1.24 lakh new beds were added to 1,426 hospitals in the state via a virtual meeting. (ANI)

