Kerala reports 3,581 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 25 (ANI): Kerala reported 3,581 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Kerala health department bulletin, the state has 37, 239 active cases and 353 patients are hospitalized.



The bulletin said 7,837 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Six people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours and 128 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the central government. With this death toll has gone up to 64,980.

The state tested 44,054 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

