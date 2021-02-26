Kerala reports 3,671 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 26 (ANI): Kerala reported 3,671 new COVID-19 cases and 4,142 recoveries on Friday.

According to the state health department, as many as 9,96,514 people have recovered from the disease in Kerala. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 51,390.



Meanwhile, as many as 16,577 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,63,491, including 1,55,986 active cases and 1,07,50,680 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,825 on Friday with additional 120 deaths. (ANI)

