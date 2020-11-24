Kerala reports 3,757 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 23 (ANI): Kerala on Monday reported 3,757 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

According to the state government, out of the total cases reported today 3,272 people including 32 medical personnel were infected through contact transmission while the source of contact was unknown in 377 cases.

The district-wise numbers for new positive cases are Malappuram (1,023), Kozhikode (514), Palakkad (331), Ernakulam (325), Kottayam (279), Thrissur (278), Alappuzha (259), Thiruvananthapuram (229), Kollam (198), Kannur (144), Pathanamthitta (57), Idukki (49), Wayanad (39) and Kasaragod (32). Of those diagnosed, 76 have travelled to the state from outside.



The district-wise numbers for the locally transmitted cases are Malappuram (993), Kozhikode (467), Palakkad (182), Ernakulam (235), Kottayam (276), Thrissur (264), Alappuzha (256), Thiruvananthapuram (158), Kollam (194), Kannur (112), Pathanamthitta (46), Idukki (30), Wayanad (30) and Kasargod (29).

A total of 5,425 people have recovered today, taking the total recoveries to 5,00,089 in the state. The death toll due to viral infection stands at 2,071 while the active cases stand at 64,166 in the state.

There are currently 3,14,543 people under isolation across the state - 2,98,395 at their homes or institutional quarantine centers while 16,148 in hospitals. A total of 1,551 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

In the last 24 hours, 35,659 samples were tested while a total of 58,92,900 samples have been sent for testing till date.

There are 556 hotspots in Kerala. One place each in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kasargod districts were demarcated as hotspots today while seven areas were exempted. (ANI)

