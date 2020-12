Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 9 (ANI): Kerala reported 4,875 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.



According to the state government, the state has 59,923 active cases.

With 4,647 more patients recovering from the virus, the recoveries in the state stand at 5,86,998.

India reported 3,78,909 active cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 92,15,581 patients have recovered and the death toll is 141360. (ANI)