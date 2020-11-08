Kerala reports 5,440 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 8 (ANI): Kerala reported 5,440 new positive cases of COVID-19, said state government on Sunday.

According to the state government, the total number of active cases stands at 81,823 while the total tally of recovered cases reached 4,02,477.

Meanwhile, India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.

With 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,12,665 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,68,968.

The country's death toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,26,121 after 559 deaths today. (ANI)