Kerala reports 5,718 fresh COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 4 (ANI): Kerala reported 5,718 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the state health department on Friday.

"COVID-19 was detected in 5,718 persons in Kerala today while 5,496 patients have recovered from the disease. 4,991 people including 60 healthcare workers were infected through contact and the contact source of infection for 572 was unknown," as per an official release.

Meanwhile, 29 deaths were confirmed today due to the infection, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 2,358.



57,456 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate stands at 9.95. A total of 64,96,210 samples have so far been sent for testing.

The district-wise numbers for the new positive cases are Malappuram at 943, followed by Kozhikode (773), Kottayam (570), Thrissur (528), Ernakulam (486), Palakkad (447), Alappuzha (394), Kollam (318), Thiruvananthapuram (279), Kannur (275), Idukki (216), Wayanad (180), Pathanamthitta (163) and Kasargod (146). Of those diagnosed with the disease, 95 have travelled to the state from outside.

At present, there are 61,401 patients still undergoing treatment for the infection, while a total of 5,61,874 people have so far been cured of the illness. (ANI)

