Kerala reports 5,722 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 19 (ANI): Kerala on Thursday reported 5,722 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.

According to the state government, out of the total cases reported today 4,904 people were infected through local transmission while the source of contact was unknown in 643 cases and 58 medical personnel were among those infected.

The district-wise numbers for new positive cases are Malappuram (862), Thrissur (631), Kozhikode (575), Alappuzha (527), Palakkad (496), Thiruvananthapuram 456, Ernakulam 423, Kottayam 342, Kollam 338, Kannur (337), Idukki (276), Pathanamthitta (200), Kasaragod (145) and Wayanad (114). Of those diagnosed today, 117 have come to the state from outside.



The figures for the people infected through contact in the districts are Malappuram (836), Thrissur (614), Kozhikode (534), Alappuzha (519), Palakkad (277), Thiruvananthapuram (343), Ernakulam (283), Kottayam (340), Kollam (331), Kannur (244), Idukki (225), Pathanamthitta (117), Kasargod (134) and Wayanad (107).

A total of 6,860 people have recovered today, taking the total recoveries to 4,75,320 in the state. There are 68,229 patients undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. The death toll due to viral infection stands at 1,969 while the active cases stand at 68,229 in the state.

There are currently 3,18,025 people under isolation across the state - 3,01,547 at their homes or institutional quarantine centers while 16,478 in hospitals. A total of 2,121 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

In the last 24 hours, 67,017 samples were tested while a total of 56,88,651 samples have been sent for testing till date.

There are 565 hotspots in Kerala. Four new places in Kollam, Idukki and Palakkad districts were demarcated as hotspots today while twenty-four areas were exempted. (ANI)

