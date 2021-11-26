Kerala reports 5,987 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): Kerala reported 5,987 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The active caseload in the state stands at 51,804, according to the state health department.



The bulletin said 56 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 38,737. (328 deaths were added to COVID death list as per the new guidelines of the central government)

As many as 5094 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

India reported 9,119 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

