Kerala reports 6,028 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 67,831

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 20 (ANI): Kerala reported 6,028 new cases of COVID-19 and the active cases reached 67,831, said state government on Friday.



According to the state government, a total of 4,81,718 people have recovered so far from the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 90-lakh mark today with 45,882 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stands at 90,04,366 including 4,43,794 active cases and 84,28,409 recoveries. (ANI)

