Kerala reports 6,419 new Covid-19 cases, active cases reach 69,394

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI): Kerala recorded 6,419 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the number of active cases in the state reaches 69,394, the state government said.

A total 4,68,460 recoveries have been reported so far, Kerala Government informed.

Covid-19 was detected in 6,419 persons in Kerala today even as 7,066 patients have recovered from the disease. 5,576 were locally transmitted cases with the contact source unknown for 677. There were 68 medical personnel among those infected.

Meanwhile, 28 more deaths were confirmed today as due to Covid taking the death toll in the State to 1,943.



As many as 67,369 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.53 per cent. So far, a total of 56,21,634 samples have been sent for testing.





The district-wise figures for those who tested positive today with Coronavirus infection are Ernakulam 887, Kozhikode 811, Thrissur 703, Kollam 693, Alappuzha 637, Malappuram 507, Thiruvananthapuram 468, Palakkad 377, Kottayam 373, Idukki 249, Pathanamthitta 234, Kannur 213, Wayanad 158 and Kasaragod 109. Of those diagnosed, 98 have travelled to the state from outside.



At present, there are 69,394 patients undergoing treatment while a total of 4,68,460 have so far recovered from COVID in the State.



There are currently 3,18,833 people under isolation in various districts of the state - 3,02,330 under home or institutional quarantine and 16,503 in hospitals. 2,111 persons were hospitalised today.



There are 587 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)

