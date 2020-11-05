Kerala reports 6,820 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Kerala reported 6,820 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister told the media that 5,935 persons were infected through contact while the source of infection in 730 people was unknown and 60 healthcare workers among those infected.

"There has been a 1-10 per cent decline in the number of new positive cases daily this week as compared to the daily figures from last week but this should not result in a drop in our vigilance against the disease. We need to increase our caution despite the falling numbers. Many places have seen coronavirus bounce back with increased vigour after a respite. If that happens here, then the impact of the disease will be beyond our control," he said.

The district-wise figures for the new positive cases are Thrissur (900), Kozhikode (828), Thiruvananthapuram (756), Ernakulam (749), Alappuzha (660), Malappuram (627), Kollam (523), Kottayam (479), Palakkad (372), Kannur (329), Pathanamthitta (212), Kasaragod (155), Idukki (116) and Wayanad (114). Of those diagnosed with the disease, 95 have come to the state from outside.

The numbers for the locally transmitted cases from the districts are Thrissur (880), Kozhikode (805), Thiruvananthapuram (596), Ernakulam (519), Alappuzha (627), Malappuram (584), Kollam (516), Kottayam (475), Palakkad (193), Kannur (240), Pathanamthitta (166), Kasargod (146), Idukki (84) and Wayanad (104).



The count for infected medical personnel from the districts are Thiruvananthapuram (14), Ernakulam (7), Thrissur (7), Kozhikode (7) , Kannur (6), Kasaragod (5), Alappuzha (4), Palakkad (3), Kollam (2), Pathanamthitta (2) and Malappuram (2), and Wayanad (1).

A total of 7,699 patients recovered from the disease today and so far 3,80,650 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state.

At present, 84,087 patients are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. The death toll due to viral infection stands at 1,613 while there are 84,087 active cases in the state.

There are a total of 3,02,919 persons in isolation in various districts of the state - 2,81,568 under home or institutional quarantine while 21,351 are in hospitals. A total of 3,011 people were admitted to the hospitals today.

In last 24 hours, 61,388 samples were tested while 49,22,200 samples have been totally sent for testing till now.

There are 638 hotspots in Kerala. 12 new hotspots were declared in Malappuram, Thrissur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Palakkad districts while 12 areas were excluded. (ANI)

