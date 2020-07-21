Kerala reports 720 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Kerala on Tuesday reported 720 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 13,994, said.

720 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 13,994 which also includes 8056 active cases," Kerala CM told reporters here.

With a spike of 37,148 cases and 587 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 11,55,191, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,084 deaths, the ministry informed. (ANI)

