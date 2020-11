Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 7 (ANI): Kerala on Saturday reported 7,201 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths.



A total of 7,120 recoveries were reported today and the total recoveries have gone up to 3,95,624.

According to the Kerala Government, the death count has gone up to 1,668. The total numbers of active cases stand at 83,261. (ANI)