Kerala reports 7,224 new COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): As many as 7,224 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department said on Thursday.

7,638 fresh discharges in the past 24 hours pushed the cumulative recoveries to 49,36,791.



As per the health department, the active caseload in the state now stands at 69,625, while the cumulative COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 35,040.

The state's health bulletin also informed that as many as 73,015 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Meanwhile, India reported 13,091 fresh COVID-19 cases and 340 fatalities. (ANI)

