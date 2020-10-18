Kerala reports 7,631 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): Kerala reported 7,631 new cases of Covid-19 while 8,410 patients have recovered from the disease, said the state Health Department on Sunday.

The death toll in the state reached 1,161 after 22 people succumbed due to coronavirus on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 6,685 people were infected through contact and the source of infection was unknown for 723. There are 63 healthcare workers among those infected.

The figures of the new active cases from the districts are Malappuram (1,399), Kozhikode (976), Thrissur (862), Ernakulam (730), Thiruvananthapuram (685), Kollam (540), Kottayam (514), Kannur (462), Alappuzha (385), Palakkad (342), Kasaragod (251), Pathanamthitta (179), Idukki (162) and Wayanad (144). Today, 160 of those diagnosed have travelled to Kerala from outside.

At present, 95,200 patients are undergoing treatment while 2,45,399 persons have so far recovered from Coronavirus infection. There are a total of 2,80,236 people in isolation across the state, 2,55,696 under home or institutional quarantine and 24,540 under hospital surveillance. 2,795 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

In the last 24 hours, 58,404 samples were tested in the state. A total of 39,39,199 samples have so far been tested. Today, 12 new places were declared as hotspots while eight areas were excluded. At present there are 637 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)