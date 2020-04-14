Kerala reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 14 (ANI): As many as 8 new people were reported to be infected with coronavirus on Tuesday, said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

"8 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kerala, of which 4 are from Kannur, 3 from Kozhikode and 1 from Kasaragod," said Shailaja.

She further said that of the 8 cases 5 have returned from Dubai and 3 people were infected through local contacts.

"There are 173 active cases in the state and 211 people have recovered so far including 13 people who were discharged today," she added.

With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

