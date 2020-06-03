Kerala reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 3 (ANI): Kerala on Wednesday reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases to 1,494.

The information was given by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said of the new cases, 53 had returned from abroad and 19 from other states.

"At present, there are 1,494 cases in the state of which 632 are active," Vijayan said. (ANI)

