Kerala reports 8,511 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Kerala reported 8,511 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths on Friday.

According to the State Health Department, out of the new COVID-19 cases reported today, 7,269 cases are of local transmission while the source of infection in 1,012 people was not traceable.

Those infected with the virus include 59 healthcare workers.



The district-wise figures of those who tested positive are Malappuram (1,375), Thrissur (1,020), Thiruvananthapuram (890), Ernakulam (874), Kozhikode (751), Alappuzha (716), Kollam (671), Palakkad (531), Kannur (497), Kottayam (426), Pathanamthitta (285), Kasaragod (189), Wayanad (146) and Idukki (140). Of those diagnosed today, 148 have travelled to the state from outside.

Meanwhile, 6,118 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,80,793 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state and 95,657 patients are undergoing treatment. A total of 2,80,184 persons are in isolation at various districts of the state and 2,57,404 of them are placed under home or institutional quarantine while 22,780 are in hospitals. In last 24 hours, 2,770 people were hospitalised.

There are a total of 616 hotspots in Kerala. Twelve new places have been assigned as hotspots while 14 areas have been excluded. (ANI)

