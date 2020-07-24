Kerala reports 885 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 24 (ANI): Kerala has reported 885 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total cases to 16,995, while 968 patients were cured of the infection, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Of those diagnosed today, 724 are contact cases and the source of infection is unknown in 56 cases. 64 have arrived from overseas and 68 from other states. 24 healthcare workers were also infected. Also, four COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today.

Giving district-wise breakup, the Chief Minister said 167 persons from Thiruvanathapuram district, 133 in Kollam district, 106 from Kasaragod district, 82 in Kozhikode district, 69 from Ernakulam district, 58 each in Palakkad and Malappuram districts, 50 from Kottayam district, 44 in Alappuzha district, 33 from Thrissur district, 29 in Idukki district, 23 from Pathanamthitta district, 18 in Kannur district and 15 from Wayanad district are those who tested positive for COVID-19 today.

A total of 38 new places were declared as hotspots on Friday and 16 were excluded from the list. The total number of hotspots in the state is now 453. (ANI)

