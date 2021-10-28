Kerala reports 9,445 new COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 27 (ANI): Kerala has reported 9,445 new COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of active cases in the state stands at 76,554.



As many as 29,448 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

The state saw 6,723 more recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 48,31,468.

India reported 13,451 new COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 3,42,15,653, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

