Kerala reports 9470 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths

Kerala [India], October 9 (ANI): Kerala reported a total of 9,470 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Saturday.

According to the department, 12,881 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 46,44,211.

With and 101 more deaths, the death tally mounted to 26,173.



88,310 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stood at 1,13,132.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in the country was reported to be 1.56 per cent and has remained below 3 per cent for the last 40 days and below 5 per cent for 123 consecutive days now.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at nearly 94 crores, with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry reported. (ANI)

