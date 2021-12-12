Kerala reports first case of Omicron variant of COVID

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): Kerala reported the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kochi, said state Health Minister Veena George.

The man who returned from the UK to Kochi on December 6 had tested COVID positive on December 8 and after genome sequencing, he was found positive for omicron.

"First case of Omicron reported in Kochi, Kerala. The concerned person had returned from the UK to Kochi on December 6. He had tested Covid positive on December 8," said Veena George.

She further said that the high-risk passengers who were seated next to him have been informed.



"There is no need of panic. His condition is stable. His wife and mother tested positive for COVID. He has been shifted to an isolation ward. Mother and wife shifted to an isolation ward. We have taken all precautions," the Health Minister added.

She further said that all action as per central government guidelines has been taken and it is as part of that the co-passengers were also informed.

Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, who had tested COVID-19 positive on December 1, revealed the presence of the new variant of the novel coronavirus.

States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant with the total number of Omicron cases in the country going up to 38.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

