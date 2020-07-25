Kerala reports highest single-day spike of 1,103 Covid-19 cases, total hotspots 481

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 25 (ANI): In the largest single-day spike till date, Kerala on Saturday reported 1,103 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active tally of people infected with the virus to 9,420, informed the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"1,049 people were cured in the state in the last 24 hours. There are 9,420 active cases in the state and the death toll stands at 60," said the Chief Minister.

Out of the total cases reported on Saturday, 838 were found to be infected through contact, 119 came from abroad, 106 from other states and the source of infection of 72 patients is unknown, he said.

There are 481 COVID-19 hotspots in the state.

India's total coronavirus cases rise to 13,36,861 after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 48,916 new cases on Saturday.

The total figure includes 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated, 31,358 deaths. (ANI)

