Kerala reports highest single-day spike with 8,830 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 30 (ANI): Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 8,830 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, said State Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Twenty-three deaths were also reported in the state taking the death toll in the state to 742.

"Kerala reported 8,830 new cases of COVID-19, which is the highest single-day spike in the state. Today 23 recent deaths were confirmed due to COVID taking the total death toll in the State to 742. Of those diagnosed today, 7,695 are cases of local transmission and the contact source for 784 was unknown," the minister said.

Among the new cases, 58 are those who arrived from foreign countries and 164 from other states. Also, 123 healthcare workers are among those infected.



According to the district-wise figures of those who tested positive on Wednesday, Ernakulam has the highest cases at 1,056, Thiruvananthapuram (986), Malappuram (977), Kozhikode (942), Kollam (812), Thrissur (808), Alappuzha (679), Palakkad (631), Kannur (519), Kottayam (442), Kasargod (321), Pathanamthitta (286), Wayanad (214) and Idukki (157).

A total of 3,536 patients under treatment have recovered. At present, there are 67,061 patients undergoing treatment in the state and 1,28,224 people have so far been cured of the virus.

There are a total of 2,40,884 persons under observation across the state - 2,11,294 at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 29,590 in hospitals.

At the same time, the number of tests being conducted has been increased with 63,682 samples being tested during the last 24 hours.

Till now, a total of 29,25,734 samples have been sent for testing, including 2,04,349 samples from high public exposure groups as part of sentinel surveillance. There are 660 hotspots in Kerala at present, she said. (ANI)

