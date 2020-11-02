Kerala reports over 7,000 new Covid cases, 8,511 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): Over 7,025 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Sunday, said the state health department.

According to the Kerala government's bulletin, 8,511 patients recovered from the disease today.

Among the new cases, 6,163 were cases of local transmission, while the source of infection was not known for 712 cases.

The state's COVID-19 toll has climbed to 1,512 with 28 new deaths.



"1,042 coronavirus cases were reported in Ernakulam, 943 in Thrissur, 888 in Kozhikode, 711 in Kollam, 616 in Alappuzha, 591 in Thiruvananthapuram, 522 in Malappuram, 435 in Palakkad, 434 in Kottayam, 306 in Kannur, 160 in Pathanamthitta, 148 in Idukki, 143 in Kasargod and 86 in Wayanad. Among the new cases, 85 persons have come to Kerala from outside," the bulletin read.

At present, there are 89,675 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus while so far a total of 3,48,835 people have been cured in the state.

There are currently 2,93,622 people under observation in various districts of the state, 2,71,499 under home or institutional quarantine and 22,123 in hospitals. 2,667 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

50,010 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and a total of 46,95,059 samples have so far been sent for testing.

As seven new places were declared as hotspots today and 22 areas were exempted, there are 671 hotspots currently in the state. (ANI)

