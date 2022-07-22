Kerala reports third case of Monkeypox in India

Manjeri (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): India on Friday reported its third case of monkeypox in Kerala's Malappuram district, officials said.

A 35-year-old man contracted the infection and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital where he was admitted for fever after returning from UAE on July 6, Kerala health minister Veena George said today.

"Country's third monkeypox confirmed in a 35-yr-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE on July 6. He was admitted with fever at Manjerry Medical College Hospital on 13th (July) and from 15th he began showing symptoms. His family and close contacts under observation," George said.

The southern state on July 19 started Monkeypox testing at NIV Alapuzha.

"Testing has started at NIV Alapuzha. Kits have been brought to NIV Alapuzha from Pune. Samples from districts are now being sent to Alapuzha for testing. A new disease has been reported in the state. Following that testing is being conducted by taking all precautions. Testing samples in Kerala will reduce the time duration to get the result," said the Kerala health minister.

India reported its second case of monkeypox in Kerala's Kannur district on July 18.

A 31-year-old man has contracted the infection and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The first case of the monkeypox virus also originated in India on July 14 after a UAE traveller returned to Kerala. He has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection caused by the monkeypox virus. It spreads mostly from human contact.

The multidisciplinary central team of officials has been already deployed by the Union Health Ministry.

Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance, the minister added.

Earlier on July 14, India reported the first Monkeypox case of a UAE traveller from Kerala.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday released new guidelines for the management of the Monkeypox disease. The Ministry listed out points for the general masses to avoid the contradiction of the disease which included avoiding contact with dead or wild animals (rodents, monkeys).

The official to ANI also said that no need to panic all fresh guidelines has been issued to all States and UTs. (ANI)