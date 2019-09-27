Holy Faith residential building, one of the four buildings in Maradu area in Kerala. Photo/ANI
Kerala: Residents arrange generators after power disconnection in Maradu flats

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:33 IST

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Residents of Holy Faith residential building, one of the four buildings in Maradu area on arranged power generators after Kerala State Electricity Board yesterday disconnected their power supply.
The Kerala government had cut the water and electricity lines of all four buildings after the Supreme Court on May 8 ordered the state government to demolish the five apartments -- around 400 flats -- in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks time while fixing the matter for further hearing on October 25.
Shamsudeen Karunagapally, Chairman of Maradu Housing Protection Committee said, "We see some relief for flat owners. Today, SC identified flat owners' rights and the Supreme Court directed the government to pay compensation to flat owners. It's a good decision, but how to implement this decision, it's not very clear".
Earlier on September 23, the court reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-story buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.
The court also said it was "shocked" that the construction was allowed in a high-tide area in Kerala, where devastating floods occurred a month back.
The police have registered a criminal case against three builders of apartments in Maradu. On September 25, the state government announced to register a criminal case against the builders of flats for violating CRZ norms.
As many as 400 flats will be demolished on the court's order. (ANI)

