Kerala: Sabarimala Temple decorated on Karthika Pournami

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Sabarimala Temple was decorated and lamps lit here as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held at the premises on Karthika Pournami on Sunday.

People were seen offering prayers, lighting lamps and decorating the temple premises with different flowers.

Meanwhile, around 51,000 earthen lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of river Saryu as devotees marked the eve of Kartik Purnima on Sunday.



On the eve of Kartik Purnima, a laser show was held at Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat of the city.

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep. (ANI)

