Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopens for five-day monthly prayers

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Sabarimala temple on Sunday reopened for five-day monthly prayers in the Malayalam month, which is known as Chingam.

The puja will start from tomorrow morning and will be held without the presence of devotees.

Temple will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja.

Earlier, Travancore Devaswam president N Vasu said the annual festival pilgrimage season for Sabarimala starts from November 16.

"This is an event which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswam board, is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions," he said. (ANI)

