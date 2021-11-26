Kerala Samyuktha Karshaka Samithi protest to mark year of farmer protests

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Kerala Samyuktha Karshaka Samithi on Friday held a protest outside Kerala Raj Bhavan to mark one year of farmer protests.

Former CPI(M) state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was leading the protest.

While addressing the protest, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, "The Left government in Kerala has given the highest base price for agricultural products. Now, farmers are demanding the nationwide implementation of this policy implemented in Kerala. The farmers and labourers of Kerala are here to mark one year of farmer's protest."

Kerala MLA, Mathew T Thomas was also present in the protests.



Thomas told ANI, "Farmers' protests has marked the beginning of the decline of PM Modi led Government. RSS is organising many communal campaigns in Kerala. On one side Hindu communal organizations under RSS are organising such campaigns and on the other side, Muslim communal organisations under SDPI are trying to pollute Kerala. Despite such disturbance, farmers organizations will continue its protest till they achieve the purpose of their protest."

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws.

The Prime Minister also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had said that 60 tractors will head to the Parliament in the national capital on November 29 as a part of the tractor march to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. (ANI)

