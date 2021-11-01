Kerala schools reopen after long Covid-19 break

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): Schools in Kerala reopened with Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurating a school reopening function 'Praveshanolsavam' at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram.

The schools have been reopened on Monday after closing due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The physical classes for classes 1st to 7th, 10th and 12th resumed from today in a staggered manner.

"Classes will be conducted in compliance with covid protocols. Ahead of school reopening, classrooms and schools were cleaned and sanitized. Two students will be allowed to sit on a bench. Students will be allowed to enter after checking their body temperature.



Education Minister V Sivankutty said in a release, "24,300 thermal scanners were distributed to schools."

All schools have been stocked with sanitisers, soaps and hand wash.

"2.85 crores has been given to the schools for the purchase of sanitisers and soaps. An amount of Rs 105.5 crores has been provided to the schools in advance for the mid-day food programme," he said.

He further added, "Most of the teachers and school staff were vaccinated, but 2,609 staff including teachers and non-teachers staff yet to get the vaccine. Doctors services are also ensured over there in schools and despite this, the offline classes for 8, 9 and 11 standards will start from November 15."

Meanwhile, police officials are also taking care of school reopening. (ANI)

