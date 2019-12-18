Kerala: Second edition of 'Future conclave' to be held in April next year

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The second edition of 'Future conclave', Kerala's Global Digital Summit, will be held in April 2020.

An industry-driven initiative supported by the state government, the summit will be a platform to draw more investment in the IT sector. Industry leaders and top executives of some of the world's leading companies will be attending the function.

Brainstorming sessions and showcasing some of Kerala's successful start-ups will be part of the digital summit.

The Global Digital Summit is a brainchild of the Kerala government's High Power IT Committee headed by Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal. (ANI)

