Kerala: Security withdrawn as I opined against govt, says retired HC judge Pasha

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Justice B Kemal Pasha, a retired High Court judge, on Sunday said that the Kerala government has withdrawn his security cover because he had expressed his opinion against the government and the police.

"It was unforeseen. The government might have thought that I am not a person who requires any security. The reason may be that I used to express my opinion against the activities of the government and the police," he said while speaking to ANI here.

The police were not available for their comments on the matter. (ANI)

