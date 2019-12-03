Kerala: Shiv Sena leader protests against implementation of mandatory helmets for pillion riders

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] Dec 3 (ANI): Kerala Shiv Sena leader Peringammala Aji on Monday staged a protest against the state government for making wearing of helmets compulsory for two-wheeler pillion riders in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Ajli said that he welcomes the decision but he is worried about the fine which is also imposed on middle-class families.

"I completely agree with the decision. But middle-class people also use two-wheelers. When court and government make helmet mandatory for pillion riders, They all will be fined Rs 500-1000 if they do not wear helmets. It is a burden on them," he said.

The Sena leader urged the state government to review its decision.

On December 1, Kerala government implemented the High Court directives of making helmets mandatory for pillion riders.



Now, police can conduct vehicle checking to ensure two-wheeler riders are adhering to the new directives. Not wearing a helmet will invite a fine of Rs 500.



Transport Commissioner directed a strict checking of vehicles.



Police are also planning to conduct an awareness programme before the strict implementation of the new rule.

On the first day, in the state capital, the response was mixed. Many people riding pillion were yet to start wearing helmets. But most of the people welcomed the implementation of mandatory safety cover for pillion riders. (ANI)

