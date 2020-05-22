Kerala: Shutters of Aruvikkara dam raised due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 22 (ANI): Low lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram were submerged in knee-deep waters after shutters of Aruvikkara Dam were opened on Friday following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already cautioned about the heavy rains in the region yesterday.

The weatherman has also predicted rains with lightning in Kottayam district for today. (ANI)

