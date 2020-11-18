Nearly 2 kgs of gold seized from the two passengers. (Photo/ANI)
Kerala: Smuggled gold worth Rs 1.04 cr seized from train passengers

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2020 08:55 IST


Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) on Tuesday seized 1.989 kilograms of smuggled gold bars and cut-pieces from two passengers traveling on a train from Chennai to Alleppey.

The seized gold has a market value of about Rs 1.04 crore.
As per the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the gold was secretly concealed in the waistbands of the duo.
In a similar incident earlier this week, the Kerala Air Intelligence Unit detected four capsules of gold compound weighing 674 grams from the possession of a passenger at Kannur International Airport. (ANI)

