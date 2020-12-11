Kerala Speaker says no need of resignation, dismisses allegations of link in gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 10 (ANI): Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday said he does not need to resign on allegations by BJP state chief K Surendran that he provided assistance to the accused in the gold smuggling scam.

"A committee is monitoring this. I do not know what is the relevance of these allegations? Almost all details have been circulated," Sreeramakrishnan told reporters here.

"What is the need of my resignation? I don't have any doubts about my activities. All things are absolutely false. I don't know where did they get that information. I told the investigative agencies that I am ready to give all the information and clarification regarding my foreign trips and whatever the media is publishing. I do not want any insulation," he added.

On Wednesday, the speaker's office had issued a statement refuting rumours over his alleged involvement with the accused persons in the gold smuggling case.



A statement from the Kerala legislative assembly Speaker's office said that the accusations made against Sreeramakrishnan were "completely baseless" and had nothing to do with real facts.

"Such an interpretation is now coming out in the context of a case that has been under investigation by various agencies for the past five months. I would like to inform you that this has nothing to do with facts. The speculations of the media are not true. Matters related to foreign trips have already been explained," the statement quoted Sreeramakrishnan.

On Tuesday, the main accused in the case Swapna Suresh approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court, seeking a directive to the Kerala Government to provide protection to her life, alleging that she had received threats in jail.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

