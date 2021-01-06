Kerala Speaker's staffer K Ayyappan fails to turn up again before Customs

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): K Ayyappan, the Assistant Private Secretary of the Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday failed to appear before Customs Department, which had issued summons to him yesterday after he skipped appearing before it.



Ayyappan had informed the Department through mail that he cannot appear before it due to the busy schedule of the Kerala assembly session beginning from Friday.

The Department issued the summons yesterday asking him to appear before it today at its Kochi office. This is the second time the Customs has issued a notice to Ayyapan.

The Customs issued the summons to Ayyappan on Tuesday and asked him to appear before it today in dollar smuggling case. (ANI)

