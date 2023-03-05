Kerala SSLC exams to start on March 9

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has said that this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will start on March 9.

On Saturday, the minister said, "Preparations for conducting SSLC, Higher Secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary exams have been completed and the exam will end on March 29. SSLC examinations will start at 9.30 am."



"This year 4,19,362 regular students and 192 private students have been registered for the SSLC examination. A total of 2,960 examination centers have been set up, including 1,421 examination centers in the aided sector and 369 examination centres in the unaided region. 518 students are appearing in the Gulf region and 289 students in nine schools in Lakshadweep are appearing for the exam this year," the minister added.





The IT exam which is a part of the SSLC exam has been completed from February 15 to February 25, 2023.

"Validation of answer sheets of the SSLC examination will start from April 3, 2023, in 70 camps. Arrangements have been made to complete the process by April 26 while the service of more than 18,000 teachers is required for this," the minister said.

"Parallel to the evaluation camps, the tabulation activities will start from April 5. The government is planning to announce the results by the second week of May 2023," he added.

The minister also stated that the first and second-year higher Secondary Examinations will start on March 10 and will end on March 30.

The minister said, "2,023 examination centers have been arranged for this. 4,25,361 students will appear in the first year and 4,42,067 for the second-year examination."

"The Vocational Higher Secondary examinations for first and second years will start on March 10 and will end on March 30, 2023," the minister added. (ANI)

