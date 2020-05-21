Kerala SSLC, plus two exams will be conducted as per schedule: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 21 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said in a press meet that SSLC, plus two examinations will be held as per earlier schedule.

Earlier the government had decided to conduct examinations between May 26 to 30, 2020. However, today morning CM's office informed that exams had been postponed. But at the press meet, the Chief Minister clarified saying exams will be held on the dates announced earlier. "There were some issues in conducting exams as there was a delay in getting the Central government's approval. Now we have got it," he said.

He also added that the government doesn't have any intention for taking up a dispute with the Centre. Now the state has got Central approval. The state is all set to conduct examinations, Vijayan added.

"Students will be allowed to enter exam halls after using sanitisers and wearing masks. Seating arrangements will be done keeping social distancing," he said. (ANI)

